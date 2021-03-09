Samsung Galaxy A52 leaks in unboxing video

Samsung’s Galaxy A52 smartphone has completely leaked in a hands-on video posted by YouTube channel Moboaesthetics.Â
The video doesn’t feature a voiceover and the person performing the hands-on is wearing gloves — in fact, without any context, the audio kind of sounds like an ASMR video.
Despite the lack of talking, the video reveals nearly everything about the unreleased, unannounced Samsung Galaxy A52.
The video shows off an ‘Awesome Black’ variant, a plastic case, a USB-C cable and a charger.
According to the video, the smartphone’s rear is plastic, it features a 4,500mAh battery with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and a quad setup on the rear, offering 8-megapixel, 64-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel shooters. If it’s the same setup as the rumoured A72, the 64-megapixel sensor will serve as the primary lens, the 8-megapixel will offer an ultra-wide field-of-view, the 5-megapixel will work as the telephoto shooter and the 2-megapixel will offer a macro field-of-view.
Out of the box, the A52 runs One UI 3.1 and Android 11 and a Snapdragon 750G processor. The 128GB, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G-powered handset also has the option for expandable storage.
Samsung’s Galaxy A52 is rumoured to launch alongside the A72 on March 17th.
