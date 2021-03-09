PREVIOUS|
News

Asus ROG Phone 5 reported official renders leak online

The handset might come out in a white variant

Mar 9, 2021

6:56 PM EST

0 comments

“Official” renders of the Asus ROG Phone 5 have reportedly surfaced online, compliments of leaker Ishan Agarwal.

Agarwal’s tweets don’t offer any insight into the internals of the device, but they do showcase the device’s small-ish bezels, triple camera setup, and a red button on the bottom left side of the frame. There’s also now a white variant of the device that’s accented with blue and looks quite sexy, in my opinion.

The ROG Phone 5 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 888 processor, 6,000mAh battery, 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Asus will officially unveil the ROG Phone 5 on March 10th at 6am ET.

Source: Ishan AgarwalÂ 

Related Articles

News

Feb 19, 2021

4:12 PM EST

Asus to unveil ROG Phone 5 on March 10

News

Feb 18, 2021

2:35 PM EST

Asus ROG Phone 5 is the official ROG Phone 3 successor’s name

News

Mar 4, 2021

12:25 PM EST

Asus’ ROG Phone 5 might feature 18GB of RAM

Comments