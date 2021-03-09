Asus ROG Phone 5 reported official renders leak online

“Official” renders of the Asus ROG Phone 5 have reportedly surfaced online, compliments of leaker Ishan Agarwal.
And here is the ASUS ROG Phone 5 White Color Variant!
It looks much better IMO. Definitely my choice over the black. I hope this one is launching in India! #ASUS #ROGPhone5 #ASUSROGPhone5 https://t.co/5nEwHqEaBz pic.twitter.com/eIKJIuSEXf
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 9, 2021
Agarwal’s tweets don’t offer any insight into the internals of the device, but they do showcase the device’s small-ish bezels, triple camera setup, and a red button on the bottom left side of the frame. There’s also now a white variant of the device that’s accented with blue and looks quite sexy, in my opinion.
The ROG Phone 5 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 888 processor, 6,000mAh battery, 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Asus will officially unveil the ROG Phone 5 on March 10th at 6am ET.
Source: Ishan AgarwalÂ
Comments