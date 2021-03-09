EB Games Canada’s big ‘The Great Indoors’ sale offers up to 65 percent off

EB Games Canada has unveiled a major promotion called ‘The Great Indoors’ sale, offering up to 65 percent off various games and other products.
The promotion runs from March 12th to 21st — see below for some of the most notable deals.
- Buy 2 Playd games, get 10 percent off
- Buy 3 Playd games, get 20 percent off
- Buy 4 Playd games, get 30 percent off
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4/Xbox One) — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Dreams (PS4) — $9.99 (regularly $29.99)
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S/Nintendo Switch) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- FIFA 21 — (PS4/Xbox One) — $29.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Little Nightmares 2 (PS4/Xbox One) — $29.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Madden NFL 21 (PS4/Xbox One) — $29.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Marvel’s Avengers (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)Â [March 5th to 17th]
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series X and S) — $49.99 (regularly $69.99)
- NBA 2K21 (PS4/Xbox One) — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NHL 21 (PS4/Xbox One) — $29.99 (regularly $79.99)
- PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Star Wars: Squadrons — $29.99 (regularly $54.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition (Nintendo Switch) — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
The full list of The Great Indoors offers can be found here.
It’s important to note that EB Games Canada’s website displayed some customers’ personal information earlier this year during a PS5 restock. Since then, the company has not responded to requests for comment or publicly addressed the matter. Therefore, you might want to keep that in mind if you’re planning on purchasing online.
