Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon will release on Disney+ and theatres simultaneously in Canada

Disney has confirmed that it will release Raya and The Last Dragon as a ‘Premiere Access’ title on the same date that it hits theatres on March 5th, 2021, in the United States and Canada.
Welcome to the Kingdom of Kumandra. Raya and the Last Dragon is coming to theaters and on #DisneyPlus with Premier Access on March 5, 2021. #DisneyRaya pic.twitter.com/tF94qRTo0E
— Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020
It’s unclear how much the film will cost through Disney+ Premiere Access in Canada. However, the live-action Mulan remake cost $34.99 on top of the standard $8.99 per month Disney+ subscription fee.
The movie then eventually made its way to all Disney+ subscribers.
Over the next few years, roughly 10 @Marvel series, 10 @StarWars series, 15 Disney live action, @DisneyAnimation, and @Pixar series, plus 15 all-new Disney live action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features will be released directly on @DisneyPlus.
— Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020
Further, Disney says that several of its upcoming movies and series will be released “directly on Disney+,” including 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series, 15 live-action films, and “15 all-new Disney live-action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features.”
In early December, Warner Bros. confirmed that its 2021 films would stream in Canada on Crave after they make their way to theatres. It remains unclear if the studio’s upcoming movies will also be available on Premium Video on Demand platforms in Canada.
