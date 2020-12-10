PREVIOUS
News

Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon will release on Disney+ and theatres simultaneously in Canada

A lot of Disney's upcoming content is headed directly to the company's streaming service

Dec 10, 2020

5:29 PM EST

Raya and The Last Dragon

Disney has confirmed that it will release Raya and The Last Dragon as a ‘Premiere Access’ title on the same date that it hits theatres on March 5th, 2021, in the United States and Canada.

It’s unclear how much the film will cost through Disney+ Premiere Access in Canada. However, the live-action Mulan remake cost $34.99 on top of the standard $8.99 per month Disney+ subscription fee.

The movie then eventually made its way to all Disney+ subscribers.

Further, Disney says that several of its upcoming movies and series will be released “directly on Disney+,” including 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series, 15 live-action films, and “15 all-new Disney live-action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features.”

In early December, Warner Bros. confirmed that its 2021 films would stream in Canada on Crave after they make their way to theatres. It remains unclear if the studio’s upcoming movies will also be available on Premium Video on Demand platforms in Canada.

