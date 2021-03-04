PREVIOUS
Samsung brings automatic device switching to the Galaxy Buds+

The Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro also support the feature

Mar 4, 2021

2:29 PM EST

Samsung has rolled out an update to the Galaxy Buds+ that adds automatic device switching.

As spotted byÂ XDA Developers, this feature comes via update version ‘R175XXU0AUB3,’ and measures in at just 1.41MB.

With automatic device switching, Galaxy Buds+ users can seamlessly switch between different smartphones and tablets, provided Samsung’s One UI 3.1 is installed on them. Devices that support One UI 3.1 include the Galaxy S21+ series and the Note 20.

Outside of this functionality, version R175XXU0AUB3 improves “system stability and reliability” while adding a new menu for earbud controls. This can be found within your device’s Bluetooth settings.

For more on the Galaxy Buds+, check out MobileSyrup‘s review.

Via: XDA Developers

