Samsung brings automatic device switching to the Galaxy Buds+

Samsung has rolled out an update to the Galaxy Buds+ that adds automatic device switching.
As spotted byÂ XDA Developers, this feature comes via update version ‘R175XXU0AUB3,’ and measures in at just 1.41MB.
With automatic device switching, Galaxy Buds+ users can seamlessly switch between different smartphones and tablets, provided Samsung’s One UI 3.1 is installed on them. Devices that support One UI 3.1 include the Galaxy S21+ series and the Note 20.
Outside of this functionality, version R175XXU0AUB3 improves “system stability and reliability” while adding a new menu for earbud controls. This can be found within your device’s Bluetooth settings.
Via: XDA Developers
