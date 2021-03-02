Epic Games has acquired the developer of Fall Guys

Epic Games, the studio and publisher behind Fortnite, has acquired Mediatonic, the developer of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.
This deal is one of Epic’s more recent higher-profile acquisitions and follows 2019’s purchase of video chat app Houseparty and Rocket League developer Psyonix.
The acquisition includes Mediatonic and Fortitude Games, two studios owned by Tonic Games Group.
HUGE NEWS!@Mediatonic are pleased to announce that we’ve joined the @EpicGames family!
What does this mean? I’m glad you asked!
FAQ:https://t.co/QpiEHemUca pic.twitter.com/ZcGaoooljz
— Fall Guys 4041 🤖 SOON (@FallGuysGame) March 2, 2021
“At Tonic Games Group we often say that ‘everyone deserves a game that feels like it was made for them.’ With Epic, we feel like we have found a home that was made for us. They share our mission to build and support games that have a positive impact, empower others and stand the test of time and we couldn’t be more excited to be joining forces with their team,” said Dave Bailey, the CEO and co-founder of Mediatonic’s parent company Tonic Games Group, in a statement.
While Fall Guys exploded in popularity back in August when it first released on the PlayStation 4 through Sony’s PlayStation Plus service and PC, the game’s user base has dwindled. It will be interesting to see if Epic has plans to help Mediatonic reignite player interest in the title.
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout‘s accessible, physics-focused take on the traditional battle royale formula made it a fast hit, especially for people looking to have fun in a casual multiplayer game with friends amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s no secret that Epic is invested in building the metaverse and Tonic Games shares this goal. As Epic works to build this virtual future, we need great creative talent who know how to build powerful games, content and experiences,” said Epic CEO Tim Sweeney in a statement.
Fall Guys is set to come to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in mid-2021.
Comments