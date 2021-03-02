PlayStation Store to stop offering movie and TV rentals and purchases in August

Sony has announced that it will discontinue PlayStation Store movie and TV show rentals and purchases on August 31st.
In a short blog post, the comapny didn’t provide a specific reason for the change, simply noting that it’s important to keep “evolving our offerings as customer needs change.”
In particular, the company says it’s seen “tremendous growth from PlayStation fans using subscription-based and ad-based entertainment streaming services on our consoles,” suggesting that fewer people have been using the movie and TV series purchasing feature.
However, Sony notes that any movie or TV content that’s been purchased before August 31st will remain accessible to users.
It’s worth noting that PlayStation owners still have an alternative, though, as the Apple TV app has been on PlayStation 4 and 5 since November. In addition to Apple TV+, the app includes the ability to purchase and rent movies and TV shows, as well as access any content that you’ve already purchased on other Apple devices.
Source: PlayStation
Comments