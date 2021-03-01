There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing Offers:
- $20 off any phone with $50 or $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
- Double data bonus on the $35 and $45 Smartphone Plan for new activations onlyÂ
- $25 Account Bonus with the purchase of $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
Bell
New:
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 64/128GB, iPhone 12 series, iPhone SE, iPhone XR,Â with SmartPay and/orÂ SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Increased pricing on the TCL 10L and TCL 10 Pro with SmartPay
- Added the LG Q70 and Samsung Galaxy A20Â
- Changes on Pricing and/or Data inclusion on Prepaid plans
Ongoing Offers:
- Online Only: $100 bill credit with any smartphone purchase on an eligible 2-year plan for new activations or upgrades or BYO ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except for iPhone Xs Max)
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and 100GB Google One Storage with the Google Pixel 4a
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Stadia Pro, Google Play Pass and 100 GB Google One storage with the Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G
- 6 months of Crave subscription included for new phone activation or upgrade with Bell SmartPay on the 20GB+ Connect Everything and 25GB+ Unlimited Plans(all regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 25GB + 6 months of Crave for $85/mo. with new activations and upgrades only (main regions) – also available in MB/SK/QC region for $70/mo
- Promo on Unlimited 25GB Canada-US + 6 months of Crave for $105/mo. with new activations and upgrades only (main regions) – also available in MB/SK/QC region for $90/mo
- $50 Promo plan with 10GB data OR $55 Promo plan with 15GB data (QC)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10-$15/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan or Unlimited Data Plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase orÂ min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 100MB bonus data on $15 and $25 $30 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance top-up
Chatr
Ongoing Offers:
- 2GB bonus data per month for 8 months with new activations on $35+ plans
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
Ongoing Offer:
- Various phone discounts on select smartphones with Full Retail Price
- $25 credit offer each when referring someone
Fido
New:
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone SE and iPhone XR with Fido Payment program
- Updated: Save $145 via $100 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with select phones activation online on $45+ Data, Talk & Text plans with the Fido Payment Program
- Updated: 6GB bonus data on the $50 & $60 plans, 7GB bonus data on the $55 plan, or 8GB bonus data on $65-$70 plans with new activations and upgrades only (main regions + MB/SK)
Ongoing Offers:
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- $245 savings online on the LG Velvet 5G via $200 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with new activations starting at $45+ plans with Fido Payment Program
- Promo on $25 Talk and Text plan (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data on the $45 plan with new activations and upgrades only (main regions + MB/SK)
- 2GB bonus data on the $45 & $55 Data, Talk and Text plans with new activations and upgrades only (QC only)
- 3GB bonus data on $50 plan with new activations/upgrades (QC).
- Min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one or upgrades with Fido Payment Program available to new and existing customers in-store or online
- $50 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate (normally $25)
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing Offers:
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except iPhone 12 series)
- 50% off Galaxy Buds+ or Buds Live with select Samsung Galaxy devices (not showing on WO)
- 2GB Bonus data on the $35 Freedom plan, 5GB Bonus data on $40 Freedom PlanÂ or 8GB Bonus data on $45 – $55 Freedom Plans
- 5GB Bonus data on all Big Gig Unlimited plans and Canada-US plans (except $75 Plan)
- $120 savings with new phone activations or upgrades on $45+/mo. MyTab plans ($120 bill credits via $10 off for 12 months)Â
- Multiline Offer: $2.50 discount per line on $45+ plans or $7.50/mo. discount per line on $75+ plans when you activate 2 or more lines
- Additional lines for $10/mo. with 1GB LTE data, unlimited minutes and unlimited text
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- Prepaid Freedom Talk + Text – 12 Month plan for $99/year
- $10/mo. off the $29 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan
Koodo Mobile
New:
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone SE, iPhone XR, LG K41s,Â K61Â with select Tab
- Increased pricing on the Google Pixel 4a, 4a 5G with select Tab
- All Postpaid plans now only includes Unlimited Province-wide minutes and Canada-wide Messaging (all regions) – was Canada-wide minutes and International Messaging
- New $30 Plan with PPU Data and Unlimited Minutes on Tab Basic only (all regions)
- 3GB or 5GB Bonus Data included on select BYOP and Tab Plans (Main Regions + MB/SK)
- 2GB or 3GB Bonus Data included on select on BYOP and Tab Plans (QC)
- BYOP Plans now includes more data compare to Tab plans
- Updated: Save $145 viaÂ $100 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with new phone activation online with the Tab
- Updated: $100 VISA gift card on LG K41s and LG K61 when you purchase online on the Tab (was $200 VISA gift card)
Ongoing Offers:
- $200 VISA gift card on LG Velvet 5G when you purchase online on the TabÂ
- $300 VISA gift card on the TCL 10 Pro available only with new customers online on the Tab
- 5GB Data Bonus on $65 plan (MB/SK/QC)Â
- Promo on $25 Plan with PPU Data and Unlimited Minutes on BYO only (all regions)
- $25 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan.
- Bonus 500 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans – both Canada-wide and Province-wide calling plans (all regions)
- Bonus 250 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $25 prepaid plan with PW Calling (or on $30 prepaid plan with CW Calling)
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
New:
- $45 plan now includes 7GB of data instead of 6GB data (all regions except QC)
- New $34 plan with Unlimited QC Calls and international texts + 3GB data (QC)
- Increased pricing on $38 and $43 plan by $1, also increased by 1GB data (QC)
Ongoing Offers:
- Lunar New Year Sale: 2GB/mo. bonus data for up to 8 months when you sign up on $35+ phone plans online or at select retailers (all regions) – until February 28th
- $35 Promo Unlimited Canada-Wide Calling Plan with 1GB + 1GB Bonus + extra 500MB with AutoPay
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans ($22+ plans for QC) or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
- $25 bonus credits when you refer a friend to activate a line with Lucky Mobile- until March 31
PC Mobile
Ongoing Offers:
- Additional 50 Canada-wide minutes on $10 plan, 100MB Bonus Data on $15 plan or 1GB Bonus Data on $25+ plans with Auto Allowance
- 2GB Bonus data per month for 6 months on the $25+ plans
- 20,000 PC Optimum points with new PC Mobile SIM card activation
Shaw Mobile
Ongoing Offers:
- $500 mobile credit on most Apple iPhones, Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, LG Velvet 5G and select Samsung Galaxy smartphones for customers who switch to any Fibre+ Max/Gig Internet and Unlimited Mobile with 25GB Fast LTE – some smartphone deals are offered in-stores only
- In-store only: Free 1000 min/mo. for 6 months to call China and Hong Kong when you sign up for an Unlimited plan
- Promo on Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet and Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan and $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan or $60 off on the Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
Public Mobile
Ongoing Offers:
- $5 Discount Promo on all Canada-wide plans
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- FREE SIM card when buying Certified Pre-Owned phones
- $1 off every 30 days for everyÂ friend you referred as long as they stay active and a one time $10 credit for your friend
Rogers
New:
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone SE & XR and Motorola Moto G Stylus and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with Financing and/or Financing with Upfront Edge
- Bonus Galaxy Watch Active2 + 1000 AIR Miles Bonus Miles on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G orÂ Bonus Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth + 2000 AIR Miles Bonus Miles on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
Ongoing Offers:Â
- One year FREE of Apple TV+ when buying an Apple iPhone from the 11 series, 12 series and iPhone SE
- $100 bill credit ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit) on any new phone purchase with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Extra $100 bonus credit when you trade in an eligible device (min. value of $100) and purchase or upgrade to a new phone on a Rogers Infinite plan.
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- 3 months FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- 6 months of Apple Music on the 25GB+ Infinite Plans
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $85/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $70/mo. (MB/SK/QC)
- $40, $50 and $55 Promo Plan with 4GB, 10GB and 15GB non-shareable data (QC)
- $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $15/mo. off on all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
SaskTel
New:
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone SE (2020) and XR 64GB & 128 with Plus Pricing and 2yr-contract
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 + 1000 Air Miles with the purchase of Galaxy Z Flip or Z Flip 5G (until March 1)
Ongoing Offers:
- $100 device or bill discount + $10/mo. bill credit for 12 months with new smartphone activations on a 2-year voice & data contract for new and existing customers Â
- $20/mo off for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel or buy a phone full retail price and sign up to a voice and data plan
- $10/mo. bonus credit for 12 months on BYOD or purchasing phone full retail price with new and existing customers
- $20/mo. credit for 3 months when you sign up for noSTRINGS Complete 95 Prepaid
- $20 noSTRINGS Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- In-store only: Save extra $300 when you trade-in your device and purchase a new phone on a 2-year voice and data plan
- In-store only: Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line (not added on WO)
Telus
New:
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11, 12 series, SE and XR with EasyPay and/or Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option.
- Increase pricing on the Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a (5G) with EasyPay.
- Dropped pricing on Peace of Mind Can-US plan, now at $85 (MB/SK/QC) –Â was $90Â
Ongoing Offers:
- $100 bill credit on online Mobility orders ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- 3 months FREE of Google One storage and Youtube Premium with the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- Bonus Motorola Leather Pouch Razr on the Motorola razr with 2-year term EasyPay
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on Peace of Mind Connect Plus with 25GB for $90 (main regions) – also available in MB/SK/QC for $75
- Promo on Peace of Mind Connect Plus Can-US with 25GB for $110 (main regions) – also available inÂ MB/SK/QC for $95
- $65 Simple Share 5 Promo Plan (MB/SK)
- $50 Non-share 10GB Promo plan (QC)
- $65 Simple Share 8 Promo Plan (QC)
- $10 to $15/mo. off on Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $7.50 – $15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- Up to $990 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (all regions)
- 100MB Bonus Data with Auto Top-Up on $30 Prepaid plan or 500MB Bonus Data on $35+ Prepaid plans with Auto Top-up
Videotron
New:
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung A21/A71 with select 2-year contract plans
- Increase pricing on Apple iPhone XR 64GB, Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G with select 2-year contract plans.
- $60 Basic Plan now includes 10GB Data (was 6GB)
Ongoing Offers:
- Up to $135 savings ($100 bill credit + FREE Activation + FREE SIM) on new smartphone purchases with All-Inclusive plan for 24 months
- $200 bonus credit on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series applicable on the purchase of accessories via Videotronâ€™s online accessory store
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- $25 waived activation fee via customer service
Virgin Mobile
New:
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone SE & XR with Sweet Pay
- Increase pricing on TCL 10L & 10 Pro with Sweet Pay
- $300 bill credit on TCL 10 Pro when you purchase phone online with Sweet Pay
- Updated: $145 Savings ($45 waived connection fee + $100 bill credit) on new smartphone activations online on $45+ plans with Sweet Pay (all regions)
- Updated: 3GB Data Bonus on $50 plan for new activations and upgrades only (QC) – was 2GB data bonus
- $10/mo. off for 10 months when you BYO phone and activate on $40+ plans (QC only)
- Updated: 4GB Data Bonus on $45+ plans (all regions except QC)
- New $15 – $55 Prepaid plans with Province-wide minutes (to be added on WO)
- Changes on Pricing and/or Data inclusion on Canada-wide calling Prepaid plans
- $5 credit for 6 months on $30 Canada-wide calling Prepaid plans
Ongoing Offers:
- $200 bill credit on LGK61, LGK41s and LG Velvet 5G when you purchase online with Sweetpay
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One with the Google Pixel 4a
- Promo on $25 Plan with PPU Data and Unlimited Minutes (all regions)
- 2GB Data Bonus on $45, $50 and $55 plans for new activations and upgrades only (QC)
- Minimum of $100 off a new device when you trade in your old one
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28+ Prepaid plans OR 250MB on the $25 Prepaid Plan OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 Prepaid Plans with AutoPay option
