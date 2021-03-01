Netflix dominates Golden Globe Awards with 10 wins

Netflix dominated the 78th Golden Globe Awards on February 28th with a total of 10 wins across its TV shows and movies.
The streaming giant took home four awards for its historical drama series The Crown, including best drama series. Emma Corrin won best actress in a drama series, Josh Oâ€™Connor won best actor in a drama series and Gillian Anderson took home best supporting actress in a drama series.
Netflixâ€™s The Queenâ€™s Gambit won best limited series and Anya Taylor-Joy won best actress in a limited series for her role in the show.
The streaming giantâ€™s film The Trial of the Chicago 7 won best screenplay. Additionally, the award for best actor in a motion picture went to the late Chadwick Boseman for his role in Netflixâ€™s Ma Raineyâ€™s Black Bottom.
Lastly, Rosamund Pike picked up best comedy actress for her role in Netflixâ€™s I Care A lot.
Itâ€™s worth noting that streaming services in general did well at the Golden Globes, which makes sense considering the past year involved ongoing movie delays due to the pandemic.
Amazon Prime Video managed to pick up three wins, including best comedy film for Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm. Sacha Baron-Cohen won best comedy actor for his role in the movie. Further, John Boyega won best TV supporting actor for Small Axe.
Apple TV+ managed to win its first Golden Globe as Jason Sudeikis won best comedy actor for sports comedy series Ted Lasso.
Outside of streaming services, CBCâ€™s beloved Canadian comedy series Schittâ€™s Creek picked up two awards. The show won best comedy series and Catherine O’Hara won best actress in a musical or comedy series.
Source: Golden Globes
