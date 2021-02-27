Overnight PlayStation Network outage impacting some games

It seems to be the week for gaming outages.
Sony’s PlayStation Network (PSN) suffered an outage starting Friday night, and it appears to have persisted into Saturday morning. The PSN outage comes after Microsoft’s Xbox Live service went down for several hours on February 25th.
According to an update on the PSN status website, the issue affects gaming and social activities on the PS Vita, PS3, PS4 and PS5.
“You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. We’re working to resolve the issues as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience,” reads a message on the status page.
The update is dated 6:33pm on February 26th, although it doesn’t indicate what timezone the date is in.
According to Engadget, the outage impacted some games, while others remained accessible. For example, PlayStation owners could play Fortnite, but not Minecraft and Call of Duty: Warzone.
Although DownDetector.ca indicates the problem is improving, if you’re still having issues, keep an eye on Sony’s status page for updates.
