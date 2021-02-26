PREVIOUS|
Virgin Mobile limited-time deals include 13GB for $55 per month

The deals are available for both BYOD and customers looking for new activations

Bell’s sub-brand Virgin Mobile is offering some pretty cool deals for a limited time only. The deals are available for both BYOD and customers looking for new activations.

Here are the deals below:

  • 10GB for $50 per month
  • 13GB for $55 per month
  • 14GB for $60 per month
  • 18GB for $70 per month

They all include unlimited Canada-wide talk and text along with 3-way calling, voicemail and call waiting.

Personally, I think 13GB or 14GB for $55 or $60 per month respectively are quite good deals. If you’re paying more for data, you should definitely give this a chance.

It’s worth noting that both Koodo and Fido are offering similar deals.

Source: Virgin Mobile

