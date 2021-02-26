Clubhouse on Android is a ‘top feature’ for company

Clubhouse has become massively popular on iOS over the past couple of weeks, but the social media platform, unfortunately, isn’t available on Android.
However, during an interview this week, the company’s co-founder revealed Clubhouse’s Android app is currently the “top feature” in development right now.
This isn’t the first we’ve heard of Clubhouse finally making its way to Android, with the company first revealing the news roughly a month ago.
Now, during an interview with CNBC’s andÂ The New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin, Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davidson revealed that the app’s Android launch is important to the platform’s growth. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was also featured in this interview.
At its core, Clubhouse lets users start voice chatrooms that anyone can join. This allows a group of friends to have a persistent place to log in and talk with each other, and as the platform grows in popularity, itâ€™s also been a way for notable personalities to hold clubs and talk with followers publicly. The platform is currently invite-only on iOS.
Hopefully, Android users won’t have to wait much longer for the fast-growing voice chat platform to make it to Google’s mobile operating system.
The full interview is available on YouTube.
Source: YouTube Via: Android CentralÂ
