The five best deals in Canadian tech this week

Welcome to Five-Deal Friday, where we scour the web for the best deals and deepest discounts from Canadian tech retailers.
This week we’ve put together a list of deals up to 40 percent off top games and gaming mice.
Below are all of this week’s deals:
Blue Yeti USB Microphone
One of the most popular USB microphones for streaming and podcasting is on sale at Amazon Canada. The Blue Yeti has become an icon over the last few years for its throwback design, ease of use, and build quality.
While it can’t compete with an XLR microphone in terms of sound, Blue’s microphone offers an easy way to increase the quality of your work without any extra peripherals. You can pick it up for 15 percent off for a limited time.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $153.12
Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse
The iconic Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse is on sale at Amazon Canada. Before Razer was known for its RGB designs, the brand was famous for creating the DeathAdder.
With best-in-class ergonomics — especially for palm-grip users — and a 20k DPI optical sensor, the V2 is an improvement on one of the most beloved mice on the market. If you’re a claw-grip user, you may want to skip this one, but for those looking for a mouse, this is a steal at 40 percent off.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $59.99
Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4 & Xbox One)
Mafia is back with a ground-up remake of the original game, and it’s currently on sale at Amazon Canada. The Definitive Edition overhauls the graphics, spruces up the gameplay, and features an entirely new cast to bring the characters to life.
In its review, Destructoid said, “this feels like the rare necessary remake that elevates and builds on the original.” You can get both the PS4 and Xbox One versions on sale for $39.99.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $39.99
USB-C Hub Macbook Pro Adapter
This best-selling USB-C hub is currently on sale at Amazon Canada. The ZMUIPNG hub is a top pick for Macbook users thanks to its sleek design that sits flush with the laptop.
With seven different ports including an HDMI, an SD card reader and two USB-A ports, it’s perfect for those needing to hook up a monitor. The Pro Adapter is on sale for 32 percent off.
Buy at Amazon Canada for $33.99
Google Nest Hub
Google’s popular Nest Hub is currently on sale at The Source. If you’re considering an all-in-one solution, the Nest Hub offers access to everything across the Google platform in a beautiful package.
Our own Patrick O’Rourke reviewed the Nest hub saying, “Most people probably don’t need a smart home device with a built-in display, but for those that do, the Nest Hub is by far the best option out there thanks to its Google Assistant integration.” The Nest Hub can be purchased for 20 percent off.
More MobileSyrup Picks for You
Dyson Canada sale offers up to $150 off select vacuums and air purifiers
Here are the free games hitting Playstation Plus in March 2021
Nest Thermostat Review: Excellent entry-level thermostat lacking some smarts
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments