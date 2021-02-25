Square Enix reveals Final Fantasy VII battle royale game for Android and iOS

Square Enix has unveiled a new game called Final Fantasy VII: The First SOLDIERÂ for Android and iOS.
The First SOLDIERÂ is set 30 years before the events of Final Fantasy VIIÂ and is a battle royale game, rather than a role-playing (RPG) title like most Final FantasyÂ titles.
That's not all, we're also presenting two new mobile games!
Here's @FinalFantasy VII The First Soldier – a battle royale game set in Midgar before the events of FFVII. As a SOLDIER candidate, make full use of your abilities in a battle for your survival. pic.twitter.com/EUe3kfonMr
— FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 25, 2021
InÂ The First SOLDIER, you play a SOLDIER, an elite operative for the Shinra Electric Power Company, as you face off against various threats. Based on the gameplay footage, it seems that players will be able to use different swords, fists, guns and spells to fight, similar to the characters in Final Fantasy VII. Characters can also be seen running through classicÂ Final Fantasy locations, including the Midgar slums and Aerith’s house.
Overall, the game looks quite reminiscent of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).
Square Enix saysÂ The First SoldierÂ will release worldwide sometime in 2021. The publisher notes that the game will be free to play with some form of yet-to-be-detailed in-app purchases.
In otherÂ Final Fantasy VIIÂ news, Square Enix also just unveiled the long-rumoured PS5 version ofÂ last year’sÂ Final Fantasy VII Remake,Â which is set to launch in June, as well asÂ Ever Crisis, a mobile retelling of the original Final Fantasy VII.
