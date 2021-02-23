PREVIOUS|
Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is now available at Best Buy [Now sold out]

Act fast!

Feb 23, 2021

2:32 PM EST

Xbox Series X

Update 16/02/2020 3:10pm ET: The Xbox Series X is now sold out at Best Buy.

Microsoft’s sought-after Xbox Series X console is now in stock at Best Buy.

As of 2:32pm ET, the console is still in stock, though if you’re interested in buying it, you better act quickly as it typically sells out in a matter of minutes.

The Xbox Series X costs $599 and is available at Best Buy via this link. Earlier today Best Buy also restocked the PlayStation 5, though as expected, the console sold out quickly.

This story will be updated when Best Buy is sold out of the Series X.

