Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in February 2021

Every month, Microsoft offers four Xbox games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its Xbox Live Gold service.
In February 2021, however, the company is offering five titles as part of its Games with Gold program.
Here are the games:
- Gears 5 (regularly $49.99 CAD) — Available February 1st to 28th [also on Xbox Game Pass]
- Resident Evil (regularly $25.99) — Available February 1st to 28th
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition (regularly $14.99) — Available February 16th to March 15th
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb (regularly $9.99) — Available February 1st to 15th (original Xbox game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
- Lost Planet 2 (regularly $19.99) — Available February 16th to 28th (Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
Notably, the inclusion of Resident Evil — an enhanced version of the 2002 GameCube remake of the series’ first game — comes hot on the heels of Capcom’s announcement that Resident Evil Village is releasing on May 7th.
The addition of Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb, meanwhile, comes just one week after Lucasfilm announced a partnership with Bethesda on a brand-new Indiana Jones game.
It’s also worth noting that Gears 5 — which recently got a downloadable story add-on — was developed by Vancouver’s own The Coalition.
Keep in mind that all of the Games with Gold titles are playable on Xbox One as well as Microsoft’s new consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, thanks to backward compatibility.
It’s important to note, however, that alongside the new Games with Gold announcement, Microsoft is also increasing the price of Xbox Live Gold. Until now, Xbox Live Gold cost $11.99/month in Canada or $29.99/three months.
Now, one-month Gold memberships are increasing by $1 USD (about $1.27 CAD) and the price of a 3-month membership is being raised by $5 USD (roughly $6.34 CAD). More information on that can be found here.
That said, Xbox Live Gold is also included in a $16.99/month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership alongside Game Pass for Console and PC, game streaming on Android and EA Play.
Additionally, you can read more on what’s come to Games with Gold in January here.
Image credit: Capcom
Source: Xbox
