LG denies reports of its rollable phone being put on hold

LG Electronics has denied reports that its rollable phone will be delayed.
A spokesperson for the South Korean company has confirmed to The VergeÂ that the handset won’t be put on hold, stating, â€œI can firmly deny that any such decision on future mobile products has been finalized.” This was in response to a report fromÂ Yonhap News that indicated that the LG rollable has been put on hold.
LG Electronics isn’t confirming that the LG rollable is still coming out this year, however. And while LG hasn’t made a “decision” yet, it also doesn’t mean that the South Korean company will put the handset on hold later this month.
Even if LG did put the phone on hold, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s cancelling the product. The company could potentially just want to change the release date, work on some of the software or fix a certain part of the design. Nothing is confirmed until LG makes an official announcement.
LG also recently denied a report saying that it was planning to exit the smartphone business. However, the company didn’t rule this out altogether, noting that it has yet to finalize its decision.
Source: The Verge
