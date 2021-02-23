Semiconductor shortage may keep PS5 in short supply through Christmas

PlayStation 5 shortages could continue into the 2021 holiday season.
In a recent interview with The Washington Post, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan reiterated that, as previously reported, Sony is competing with many other companies for the semiconductors required to manufacture PS5s.
Additionally, Ryan noted that “demand was greater than we anticipated,” which, “along with the complexities of the supply chain issues, resulted in a slightly lower supply than we initially anticipated.”
That said, Ryan told The Financial Times that shortages are continuously improving. “It will get better every month throughout 2021,” said Ryan “The pace of the improvement in the supply chain will gather throughout the course of the year, so by the time we get to the second half of [2021], you’re going to be seeing really decent numbers indeed.”
However, Ryan wouldn’t promise that there would be enough PS5 units for everyone who wants one during the holidays. Speaking to Ars Technica, Ben Bajarin, an analyst at Creative Strategies, also said he expects that semiconductor shortages will continue into 2022, noting that for “[Sony] to catch up, demand has to slow down.”
Microsoft, for its part, has said that it expects Xbox Series X/S shortages to continue until at least June.
Source: The Washington Post, The Financial Times, Ars Technica
