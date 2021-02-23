PlayStation brings back Play at Home initiative to offer 4 months of free games, entertainment

Last April, PlayStation kicked off a ‘Play at Home’ initiative to offer two free games —Â Uncharted: The Nathan Drake CollectionÂ andÂ JourneyÂ — to all PlayStation owners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, PlayStation has confirmed that it’s bringing back Play at Home for four months of free games and entertainment, starting in March and ending in June.
Starting March 1st, all PlayStation gamers will be able to download the 2016Â Ratchet & ClankÂ remake for free. The game will be available for free until March 31st, and once downloaded, it will be yours to keep forever.Â Ratchet & ClankÂ regularly costs $19.99 CAD otherwise.
PlayStation Plus subscribers already have Ratchet & ClankÂ for free on PlayStation 5 via the PlayStation Plus Collection. However, Play at Home ensures that those who aren’t subscribed to the service or don’t have a PS5 can get the game free as well.
It’s also worth noting that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, developer Insomniac’s next Ratchet & ClankÂ game, will release exclusively on PlayStation 5 on June 11th.
Further, starting March 25th, Canadians who are new to Sony’s anime streaming service Funimation can sign up to receive free, “extended access” to the service. However, PlayStation didn’t elaborate on how long access will last, noting that “additional details [will] follow.”
For now, PlayStation is just revealing what it has planned for Play at Home in March. The company says it will reveal more about what in store for the remaining months of the initiative “in the coming weeks.”
Image credit: PlayStation
Source: PlayStation
