New Nintendo eShop sale discounts Capcom, Bethesda, indie games

Nintendo has kicked off a major sale on the eShop that offers discounts on a variety of digital Switch games, including those from Capcom, Bethesda and indie studios.
See below for some of the most notable deals:
- Darkest Dungeon — $15.49 (regularly $30.99)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition — $14.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition — $6.24 (regularly $24.99)
- Doom — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Golf Story — $10.57 (regularly $21.15)
- Guacamelee! 2 — $9.99 (regularly $24.99)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 — $24.69 (regularly $37.99)
- L.A. Noire — $32.49 (regularly $64.99)
- The Long Dark — $30.14 (regularly $44.99)
- Metro 2033 Redux — $13.19 (regularly $32.99)
- Mortal Kombat 11 — $20.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Saints Row: The Third — The Full Package — $22.49 (regularly 49.99)
The full list of eShop deals can be found here.
Image credit: Hinterland
Comments