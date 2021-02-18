PREVIOUS|
New Nintendo eShop sale discounts Capcom, Bethesda, indie games

Canadian-made games like The Long Dark, Don't Starve and Guacamelee! are also on sale

Feb 18, 2021

6:01 PM EST

Nintendo has kicked off a major sale on the eShop that offers discounts on a variety of digital Switch games, including those from Capcom, Bethesda and indie studios.

See below for some of the most notable deals:

The full list of eShop deals can be found here.

Image credit: Hinterland

