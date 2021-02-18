PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in March 2021

Agatha Christie's Sparkling Cyanide is on the way

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, a British programming-focused streaming service, in March.

BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who,Â Emmerdale andÂ Five by Five.

In March, the service will add the following programming:

  • The Mallorca Files: Season 2 — BritBox OriginalÂ (March 2nd)
  • Agatha Christie’s Sparkling Cyanide — (March 5th)
  • 63 Up — (March 9th)
  • Open all Hours: Season 1-4 — BritBox ExclusiveÂ (March 12th)
  • New Tricks: Season 7-12 — (March 23rd)

BritBox is available in Google Play Store and the App Store.Â 

