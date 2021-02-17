PREVIOUS|
Latest Xbox sale offers savings on EA, anime-inspired games and more

Save on Crysis Remastered, Marvel's Avengers, FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition and more

Feb 17, 2021

7:07 AM EST

Crysis Remastered

Microsoft has kicked off its latest batch of Xbox game sales, offering savings on titles like Battlefield V Definitive Edition, Crysis Remastered and Diablo III: Eternal Collection and more.

See below for some of the most notable deals:

The full list of deals can be found here. The sales end on February 23rd.

Image credit: Crytek

