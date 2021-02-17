Latest Xbox sale offers savings on EA, anime-inspired games and more

Microsoft has kicked off its latest batch of Xbox game sales, offering savings on titles like Battlefield V Definitive Edition, Crysis Remastered and Diablo III: Eternal Collection and more.
See below for some of the most notable deals:
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition — $19.49 (regularly $64.99)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle — $27.49 (regularly $54.99)
- Crysis Remastered — $23.39 (regularly $38.99)Â [Xbox Live Gold exclusive deal]
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Disintegration — $14.99 (regularly $29.99)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition — $56.49 (regularly $112.99)
- FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S — $32.49 (regularly $129.99)
- Marvel’s Avengers — $39.99 (regularly $79.99) [Xbox Live Gold exclusive deal]
- Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S — $39.99 (regularly $99.99)
- NHL 21 Deluxe Edition — $40.49 (regularly $89.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. The sales end on February 23rd.
Image credit: Crytek
