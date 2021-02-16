SpaceX launches another 60 satellites, misses rocket landing during mission

SpaceX has launched another 60 Starlink internet satellites on February 15th, bringing the total number of satellites to 1,145.
Although SpaceX successfully launched the satellites, it missed the landing of its Falcon 9 first stage booster.
SpaceX engineer Jessica Anderson, who was offering commentary during the live launch, stated that it was unfortunate that SpaceX was unable to recover the booster, but that the second stage is still on “nominal trajectory.”
This latest launch brings SpaceX closer to its initial goal of 1,440 Starlink internet satellites. SpaceX eventually plans to reach 12,000. The company is planning another launch as early as this Wednesday.
SpaceX has opened up Starlink pre-orders on a first-come, first-served basis in Canada to allow people to get on a waiting list.
A $129 CAD deposit is required for pre-orders. The hardware costs $649, shipping costs $65 and taxes come to $92.82. In order to be placed on the waiting list, the Starlink website states that $129 is “due today.” After the initial order and once service begins, Starlink internet costs $129 per month.
If you already live in an eligible area, you can sign up for the beta program immediately and purchase the necessary equipment. Prior to these changes, you could only take part in the beta if you received an email invite from Starlink.
Some Canadians who are already part of the beta have reported welcome improvements in connectivity.
Source: SpaceX
