Public Mobile launches province-wide calling plans, Canada-wide plans to cost $5 more

The carrier is offering its Canada-wide plans at a $5 discount for a limited time

Feb 16, 2021

3:18 PM EST

Public Mobile

Public Mobile will now offer two types of plans, ones that include province-wide minutes and ones that include unlimited Canada-wide minutes.

The Telus flanker brand announced that these changes are effective February 16th. The Canada-wide calling plans will cost $5 more per month, compared to the province-wide calling plans.

Public Mobile notes that all of its plans will continue to offer Canada-wide data and unlimited international texting.

The carrier is offering its Canada-wide plans at a $5 discount for a limited time. It notes that this means customers who value Canada-wide calling can still access these plans at the original prices before they change.

“The introduction of a province-wide calling plan comes as a result of our commitment to give you more options on features and provide savings to help you create and customize the plan that’s right for you,” Public Mobile stated in a blog post.

“If you don’t value Canada-wide calling, you can still access our plans starting at $15 per month. If you value Canada-wide calling, it will continue to be available for an additional $5 per month.”

This new change essentially means that if you’re on a province-wide calling plan, you can only call numbers within the province you’re in unless you’ve purchased a long-distance add-on.

The change isn’t good news for those who want a Canada-wide calling plan. It’s worth noting that Public Mobile is the first prepaid carrier to introduce province-wide calling plans. It’s unknown if Rogers’ Chatr and Bell’s Lucky Mobile will adopt similar changes.

Source: Public Mobile

