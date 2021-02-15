PREVIOUS|
Freedom Mobile plan down to $45 for 14GB with friends and family code

If you know someone with Freedom that has extra friends and family code, this is a decent deal

Feb 15, 2021

1:20 PM EST

Freedom mobile is offering a relatively decent discount on its standard $60 plan.

According to RedFlagDeals user ‘tdotonf,‘ the carrier’s $60 plan is currently $5 off when you sign up online. Combining that offer with a $10 off friends and family code brings the total cost down to $45 for 14GB after inputting the code.

The catch here is that you need to get a code from a current Freedom subscriber.

Further, not every Freedom Mobile subscriber has received a code. The codes also only work with new plan activations and not existing plans.

The offer expires on February 28th, 2021.

Source: RedFlagDealsÂ 

