OnePlus 9, 9 Pro to feature 4,500mAh battery according to leak

According to a new leak, the upcoming OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will sport the same size battery, which measures in at a decent 4,500mAh.
The information comes from leaker Max Jambor on Twitter. Jambor previously tweeted information about OnePlus’ upcoming flagships, noting that neither the 9 or 9 Pro would feature a ‘periscope’ camera and that there may be a OnePlus 9E on the way as well.
This time around, Jambor simply tweeted “9 and 9 Pro” along with a picture that says “4500 mAh.” The zeroes in the number feature battery icons inside them.
The implication here is that both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro will feature 4,500mAh batteries. If accurate, it will also mark the first time OnePlus offers the same size battery across its regular and ‘Pro’ models.
9 and 9 Pro pic.twitter.com/PHU385KmL9
— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) February 9, 2021
9to5Google points out that a 4,500mAh battery would mean the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro have the same size sell as last year’s OnePlus 8T. MobileSyrup staff reporter Brad Bennett was a fan of the OnePlus 8T battery, noting in his review that he could get a day and a half of heavy use out of it. Hopefully, that good battery life carries forward to the OnePlus 9 series too.
Beyond the battery size, Jambor didn’t share anything else about the OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro. It’ll be interesting to see what charging tech the company includes in the new phones. The OnePlus 8T featured Warp Charge 65, a type of 65W fast charging that can charge the phone to 100 percent in about 40 minutes. To achieve 65W fast charging, OnePlus split the OnePlus 8T battery into two separate cells.
Considering the OnePlus 9 series will use the same size battery, it’s likely OnePlus will split the battery into two cells again to enable Warp Charge 65.
Coupled with what we know from other leaks, the OnePlus 9 series could be shaping up nicely. For example, a recent OnePlus 9 Pro leak revealed that the phone could sport Hasselblad branding on the cameras. Although we won’t know how good the cameras are for certain until the phone arrives, hopefully, a partnership with Hasselblad is a sign that OnePlus is stepping up its camera game in a big way.
Source: Max Jambor (Twitter) Via: 9to5Google
