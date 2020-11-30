OnePlus 9E reportedly launching alongside OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

The latest rumour about the upcoming OnePlus series suggests that there will be a third device alongside the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.
Reliable tipster Max Jambor suggests that the third device is tentatively called the ‘OnePlus 9E.’ Nothing else is known about the device beyond the fact that it may be an entry-level device within the series.
Max speculates that the OnePlus 9E is the company’s response to Samsung offering a device at every possible price range. Considering how OnePlus drifted into the budget market with its Nord series in 2020, it’s unknown how the 9E will be different from the 9, 9 Pro and Nord series.
He also suggests that like with the Nord, the OnePlus 9E will likely not include some features and hardware to keep costs low.
Recently leaked renders of the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro suggest the device will adopt the design of the OnePlus 8T but retain a curved display
The OnePlus 9 Pro seems to keep the basic front design with a left-mounted hole-punch and curved display. However, unlike the OnePlus 8 Pro, this device will swap the centred rear camera for one mounted to the left side, just like the 8T.
The device will reportedly have four camera sensors similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with metal rings around the two primary lenses.
OnePlus is expected to launch the upcoming series in March, but nothing has been confirmed. If there really is going to be a OnePlus 9E, we’ll likely hear more about it in the coming weeks and months.
Source: Max Jambor Via: 9to5Google
