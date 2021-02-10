PREVIOUS|
Check out this laptop monstrosity with seven displays

A company called Expanscape has launched the hydra of laptops with a prototype called Aurora 7 that features six extra displays. The displays extend out from the main screen in a variety of directions.

The screens attach to the main 17.3-inch 4K display with three other screens about the same size and resolution. Above the left and right displays are two smaller single seven-inch 1200p monitors. There’s also another 7-inch screen where your wrist would normally rest.

The Aurora 7 weighs in at 11.8kg (about 26lbs) and measures 11cm (about 4.3-inches) thick.

Additionally, the crazy looking laptop features a Nvidia GTX 1060, an Intel Core i9-9900K processor, and 64GB of RAM. With future revisions, the Expanscape will use the Nvidia RTX 2070 instead, with options for the AMD Ryzen 9 3950x processor or Intelâ€™s i9-10900K.

The Aurora 7’s battery only lasts one hour, and it even needs a secondary 148Wh battery to power the other displays.

Expanscape says it will sell future revisions of the laptop for those interested, but you’ll have to sign a nondisclosure agreement and can’t share the cost publicly. This likely means that the Aurora 7’s cost will put a massive dent in your bank account.

