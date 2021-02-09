PREVIOUS
News

Microsoft Canada to launch new world in Minecraft: Education Edition

The new Canadian-made world highlights Anishinaabe culture

Feb 9, 2021

8:02 PM EST

0 comments

A new Canadian-made world highlighting Anishinaabe culture is launching in Minecraft: Education Edition on February 10th.

Microsoft Canada collaborated with Louis-Riel School Division (LRSD) to launch the world, which is called Manito Ahbee Aki.

The tech giant notes that this new world is the first of its kind collaboration in Canada and aims to celebrate and honour Indigenous communities. The new world will transport students to Manito Ahbee, which is a site located in Manitobaâ€™s western Whiteshell area.

Microsoft Canada collaborated with members of the LRSD Indigenous Council of Grandmothers and Grandfathers (CGG) and Knowledge Keepers from the Manitoba Anishinaabe community. The collaborations helped to ensure that the new world accurately depicts Indigenous history.

Minecraft: Education Edition is available to the majority of students as part of Microsoft 365 for Education.

More information about eligibility can be found here.

Related Articles

News

Feb 9, 2021

4:45 PM EST

Sony files patent for its PS4 Back Button Attachment accessory

News

Nov 29, 2020

1:12 PM EST

Microsoft Canada launches 2020 Cyber Monday deals

News

Feb 9, 2021

7:04 PM EST

Modder releases 60fps patch for Bloodborne on PS4 Pro

News

Feb 9, 2021

12:26 PM EST

Skate City ‘coming soon’ to Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Comments