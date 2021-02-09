Microsoft Canada to launch new world in Minecraft: Education Edition

A new Canadian-made world highlighting Anishinaabe culture is launching in Minecraft: Education Edition on February 10th.
Microsoft Canada collaborated with Louis-Riel School Division (LRSD) to launch the world, which is called Manito Ahbee Aki.
The tech giant notes that this new world is the first of its kind collaboration in Canada and aims to celebrate and honour Indigenous communities. The new world will transport students to Manito Ahbee, which is a site located in Manitobaâ€™s western Whiteshell area.
Microsoft Canada collaborated with members of the LRSD Indigenous Council of Grandmothers and Grandfathers (CGG) and Knowledge Keepers from the Manitoba Anishinaabe community. The collaborations helped to ensure that the new world accurately depicts Indigenous history.
Minecraft: Education Edition is available to the majority of students as part of Microsoft 365 for Education.
More information about eligibility can be found here.
Comments