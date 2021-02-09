SpaceX opens up Starlink pre-orders on first-come, first-served basis in Canada

SpaceX has opened up Starlink pre-orders on a first-come, first-served basis in Canada to allow people to get on a waiting list.
To get on the waiting list, you have to visit the Starlink website and enter your email address and service address. From there, you’ll be able to select an ‘order now’ button to get to the pre-order page.
“Starlink is targeting coverage in your area in mid to late 2021. Availability is limited. Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis. You will receive a notification once your Starlink is ready to ship,” the pre-order page reads.
A $129 CAD deposit is required for pre-orders. The hardware costs $649, shipping costs $65 and taxes come to $92.82. In order to be placed on the waiting list, the Starlink website states that $129 is “due today.” After the initial order and once service begins, Starlink internet costs $129 per month.
It’s worth noting that the website outlines that “placing a deposit does not guarantee service.” Users will have 15 minutes to complete the checkout process otherwise they will be redirected to the homepage.
If you already live in an eligible area, you can sign up for the beta program immediately and purchase the necessary equipment. Prior to these changes, you could only take part in the beta if you received an email invite from Starlink.
Some Canadians who are already part of the beta have reported welcome improvements in connectivity. A recent SpaceX filing states that Starlink now serves over 10,000 people.
Source: Starlink Via: Tesla North
Comments