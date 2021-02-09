Google ARCore now supports Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series is now part of Google’s ARCore support list.
ARCore support lets users experience 3D animals and objects in Google Search, 3D AR navigation in Google Maps and more, depending on the app.
The list features a variety of smartphone manufacturers, including Oppo, Samsung, Xiaomi and even HTC. It’s worth noting that a lot of supported ARCore devices aren’t officially available in Canada.
Below is the complete list of supported devices:
-
- HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G
- Motorola moto g power 2021
- OnePlus OnePlus N10
- Oppo A93 5G
- Oppo A94
- Oppo F19 Pro+
- Oppo Find X3 Pro
- Oppo Reno 4 SE 5G
- Oppo Reno 5 5G
- Oppo Reno 5 Pro 4G
- Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A42 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- Samsung Galaxy F41
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Sharp AQUOS sense4 plus
- Sharp AQUOS sense5G
- Sony Xperia PRO
- Xiaomi Mi 10i
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (5G)
- Oppo A93 5G â€“ China
- Oppo Find X3 â€“ China
- Oppo Find X3 Pro â€“ China
- Oppo F19 Pro+ â€“ China
- Oppo K7x â€“ China
- Vinsmart Live 4
The complete ARCore list is a lot longer and supports handsets as far back as the Nexus 6P.
Source: 9to5Google
