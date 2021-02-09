Bell Media cuts continue as three sports radio stations eliminated

Bell Media is continuing with cuts as the company is getting rid of an all-sports format at three of its radio stations.
The Canadian Press reports that TSN 1040 AM in Vancouver, TSN 1290 AM in Winnipeg and TSN 1150 AM in Hamilton will not be all-sports stations anymore.
The website for TSN 1150 AM says that it will become a BNN Bloomberg station and focus on business, technology, innovation and sports. Media reports suggest that the other two radio stations will focus on comedy programming.
In Vancouver, TSN 1040 was pulled off the air during a commercial break and it was announced that the station will be “reprogrammed on Friday.” Following the news, Green Day’s ‘Good Riddance’ was played.
It’s worth noting that the Twitter accounts for TSN 1040 and TSN 1150 have been deactivated as of February 9th.
This change in format comes after Bell Media laid off more than 200 employees last week. The cuts impacted several news outlets across Canada, practically wiping out Toronto’s Newstalk 1010, Montreal’s CJAD 800 and several other local newsrooms. TSN also saw cuts, notably Dan O’Toole of SC with Jay and Dan.
It also comes as news broke that Bell received $122.9 million from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program and increased dividend payouts to shareholders.
Source: The Canadian Press
Comments