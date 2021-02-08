PREVIOUS|
Deals

Best Buy Canada has limited PlayStation 5 consoles in stock [Out of stock ]

Hurrrrrrryyyyyyy

Feb 8, 2021

3:40 PM EST

0 comments

PlayStation 5

Update 04/8/2020 3:58pm ET (8 minutes later): The console is now sold out.

Best Buy Canada has just restocked Sony’s sought after PlayStation 5.

The console costs $629 and comes includes single controller. You take your best shot at buying oneÂ here.Â 

According to popular Canadian video game deal Twitter account @Lbabinz, Best Buy has 8,447 units in stock.

Source: Best Buy Canada

Related Articles

News

Feb 3, 2021

7:04 PM EST

PlayStation’s Critics’ Choice sale offers savings on tons of PS4, PS5 games

News

Feb 4, 2021

5:06 PM EST

Apple’s first iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 public betas are now available

News

Feb 4, 2021

3:09 PM EST

Microsoft has shipped around 3.5 million Xbox Series X/S units: analyst

Comments