Update 04/8/2020 3:58pm ET (8 minutes later): The console is now sold out.
Best Buy Canada has just restocked Sony’s sought after PlayStation 5.
The console costs $629 and comes includes single controller. You take your best shot at buying oneÂ here.Â
According to popular Canadian video game deal Twitter account @Lbabinz, Best Buy has 8,447 units in stock.
8447 originally in stock, PayPal checkout can be faster https://t.co/1Plmil9bXL
— Lbabinz ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ (@Lbabinz) February 8, 2021
Source: Best Buy Canada
