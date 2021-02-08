TikTok gets access to Universal’s full catalogue of artists

TikTok and Universal Music Group (UMG) have announced what the companies are calling an “expanded global alliance.” This is a part of a new agreement that allows TikTok users to use songs from artists under the UMG banner.
“The companies have additionally pledged to experiment with exciting new features,” reads a press release regarding the announcement. “TikTok users will now be able to incorporate clips from UMG’s full catalogue of music, spanning the company’s iconic labels, songwriters and global territories.”
Thanks to the new agreement, TikTok users will have a greater selection of music they can use in the background during videos, artists will get compensation, and UGM has more access to the growing social network.
While TikTok isn’t necessarily my favourite social media platform, it’s great for artists. Several songs have been popularized by the app over the past few years, including ‘Daisy’ by Ashniko, ‘Prom Queen’ by Beach Bunny and ‘Candy’ by Doja Cat.
The ByteDance-owned app has also forged partnerships with Sony Music, Merlin and Warner Music Group.
