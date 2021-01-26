Update 26/01/2021 at 11:58am ET —Â EB Games has confirmed that it’s now sold out of its PS5 bundles.
Original story below:
If you want to get your hand on a PlayStation 5 console still and don’t mind paying for an extra controller you can try to grab one from EB Games in Canada at 11 AM ET/ 8 AM PT.
Going to the EB Games website puts you in line for the consoles. You can visit the site here.
The PS5 bundle includes the disc-based console and two DualSense controllers for $719 CAD. The Digital bundle also has two controllers and costs $589.
Source: EB GamesÂ
