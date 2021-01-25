There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $20 off any phone with $50 or $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
- Double data bonus on the $35 and $45 Smartphone Plan for new activations only
- $25 Account Bonus with the purchase of $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
Bell
New
- Added the LG K32
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Dropped pricing on the Huawei P30, LG K61,Â LG Velvet 5G with SmartPayÂ
Ongoing
- Online Only: $100 bill credit with any smartphone purchase on an eligible 2-year plan for new activations or upgrades or BYO ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and 100GB Google One Storage with the Google Pixel 4a
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Stadia Pro, Google Play Pass and 100 GB Google One storage with the Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except for iPhone Xs Max)
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+ OR Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra redeemable via an e-voucher
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- 6 months of Crave subscription included for new phone activation or upgrade with Bell SmartPay on the 10GB+ Connect Everything and 20GB+ Unlimited Plans (except Promo Unlimited 20)
- Promo on Unlimited 20GB for $75 for new activations and upgrades only (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 25GB + 6 months of Crave for $85 with new activations and upgrades only (main regions) – not yet added on the admin until the Unlimited 30 Promo for $85 expires
- Promo on Unlimited 25GB Canada-US + 6 months of Crave for $105 with new activations and upgrades only (main regions) – also available in MB/SK/QC region for $90
- Promo on Unlimited 30GB + 6 months of Crave for $85 for new activations and upgrades only (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 15GB for $65 for new activations and upgrades only (MB/SK)
- Promo on Unlimited 21GB for $65 for new activations and upgrades only (QC)
- Promo on Unlimited 25GB + 6 months of Crave for $70/mo. with new activations and upgrades only (MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on Unlimited 30GB + 6 months of Crave for $75/mo with new activations only (QC)
- $50 Promo plan with 10GB data OR $55 Promo plan with 15GB data (QC)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan or Unlimited Data Plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 100MB bonus data on $15 and $25 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance top-up
- 5GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid voice and data plan OR 4GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
New
- Added the LG K32
Ongoing
- Flash Sale: FREE 1 month fee via credit with new activations on all plans
- Flash Sale: 2GB bonus data per month for 3 months with new activations on $25+ plans
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
Ongoing
- Brought back the 4GB data option
- Removed the 3GB, 5GB, 14GB, 16GB and 18GB data options
- Increased pricing on the custom made Unlimited Minutes & Text plans with 1GB, 2GB and 4GB data for all coverage options
- Updated the bonus bulleted items in the WO admin from the copy provided and requested by Fizz
- $25 credit offer each when referring someone
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 9GB of ‘Worry Free’ data for $50/month
Fido
New
- Dropped pricing on the Google Pixel 5, LG Velvet 5G, Motorola Moto G Stylus and Samsung Galaxy A71 with the Fido Payment Program
- $245 savings online on the LG Velvet 5G via $200 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with new activations starting at $45+ plans with Fido Payment Program
- 1GB Data Bonus on $45 plan or 2GB Data Bonus on $50+ plans, except the 15GB Data, Talk & Text plan (main regions + MB/SK)
- 2GB Data Bonus with select plans in-store or via call when you switch from Virgin Mobile, Bell or Lucky Mobile – until January 25th
- Updated Offer: Min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one or upgrades with Fido Payment Program available to new and existing customers in-store or online (was $50 bonus trade-in credit online)
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+ OR Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra redeemable via an e-voucher
- Save $145 via $100 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with select new phone activation online on $45+ plans with Fido Payment Program
- $15/mo. off on 15GB Data, Talk & Text plan in MB/SK/QC compare to other regions
- $50 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate (normally $25)
Freedom Mobile
New
- Brought back $65 Promo Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 11GB with 3GB Bonus data
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 12 64GB and iPhone 12 mini 64GB with select MyTab
- Increased pricing on the Motorola Moto E with select MyTab
- Updated Offer: 3GB Bonus data on $50 – $60 Big Gig Unlimited plans (was 5GB bonus)
- Updated Offer: 5GB Bonus data on $45 – $55 FreedomÂ
- Updated Offer: 10GB Bonus data on $75+ $80+ Big Gig Unlimited plans and Canada-US plans – until January 24th
- Removed bonus data on $70 – $75 Big Gig Unlimited plans
Ongoing
- 2GB Bonus data on the $35 Freedom plan
- 4GB Bonus data on $40 Freedom Plans
- Additional lines for $15/mo. with 1GB LTE data, 1000 minutes and unlimited text (in-store)
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+ OR Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra redeemable via an e-voucher
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except iPhone 12 series)
- Online only: $150 savings with new phone activations or upgrades on $55+/mo. MyTab plans ($120 bill credits via $10 off for 12 months + $30 waived connection fee)
- $65 Big Unlimited + Talk 20GB Special promo plan – until January 24th
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- Prepaid Freedom Talk + Text – 12 Month plan for $99/year
- $10/mo. off the $29 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
Koodo Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the LG K61, LG Velvet 5G and Samsung Galaxy A71 with select Tab
- 1GB Data Bonus on $45 plan or 2GB Data Bonus on $50+ plans (except $65 plan) (main regions + MB/SK)
- 5GB Data Bonus on $65 plan (MB/SK/QC)
- Save $145 via $100 bill credit ($10/mo. off for 10 months) + $45 waived connection fee with select phones activation online with the Tab
Ongoing
- Bonus 500 MB data per month when signing up for Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans OR bonus 250MB on the $25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- $25 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
Ongoing
- Added the LG K32
- Flash Sale: Up to 6GB bonus data with new activation on $25+ plans to be applied as 2GB/mo bonus data for 3 months
- Flash Sale: One month of free service when you sign up for a phone plan
- 50% off SIM card offer when purchasing online
- $35 Promo Unlimited Canada-Wide Calling Plan with 1GB + 1GB Bonus + extra 500MB with AutoPay
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 100 Canada-wide Bonus mins per month for 6 months on the $15 plan
- 2GB Bonus data per month for 6 months on the $25 to $50 plans
- 20,000 PC Optimum points with new PC Mobile SIM card activation
- Auto Allowance Bonus of 100MB on $15 plan, 250MB on $25 plan or 500MB on $30+ prepaid plans
Shaw Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 with select Device Payments
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+ OR Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra redeemable via an e-voucher
Ongoing
- Promo on Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet and Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan and $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan or $60 off on the Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
- $500 mobile credit on Apple iPhone 11 64GB, iPhone 12 (64/128/256GB), Samsung Galaxy A71, S20 and S20 FE for customers who switch to any Fibre+ Max Internet and Unlimited Mobile with 25GB Fast LTE
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- Holiday Offer: 1 month FREE service when you activate on ANY plans online (all regions)
- Holiday Offer: 5GB one-time data bonus on $23+ plans activation (all regions)
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (main regions + MB/SK)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward (AutoPay required in QC)
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
- FREE SIM card when buying Certified Pre-Owned phones
Rogers
New
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series with Financing with Upfront Edge
- Dropped pricing on the LG Velvet, Motorola Moto G Stylus with Financing
Ongoing
- One year FREE of Apple TV+ when buying an Apple iPhone from the 11 series, 12 series and iPhone SE
- $100 bill credit ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit) on any new phone purchase with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+ OR Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra redeemable via an e-voucher
- Extra $100 bonus credit when you trade in an eligible device (min. value of $100) and purchase or upgrade to a new phone on a Rogers Infinite plan.
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- 3 months FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- 6 months of Apple Music on the 25GB+ Infinite Plans
- Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB for $75/mo. (main regions) – until January 24th
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $85/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $70/mo. (MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 21GB for $65/mo. – until January 24th (QC)
- $40, $50 and $55 Promo Plan with 4GB, 10GB and 15GB non-shareable data (QC)
- $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $15/mo. off on all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
SaskTel
New
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A51 and 71 with Plus Pricing, 2yr-contract and Full Retail Price (Save on your Plan)
- Increased Full Retail Price on the Alcatel 1B with Prepaid
- $20/mo. credit for 3 months when you sign up for noSTRINGS Complete 95 Prepaid
Ongoing
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+ OR Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra redeemable via an e-voucher
- Save up to $640 via $400 bonus credit when you trade-in your device + $10/mo. off for 24 months with pre-order and purchase of a new Samsung Galaxy S21 series
- $100 device or bill discount + $10/mo. bill credit for 12 months with new smartphone activations on a 2-year voice & data contract for new and existing customers
- $20/mo off for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel or buy a phone full retail price and sign up to a voice and data plan
- $10/mo. bonus credit for 12 months on BYOD or purchasing phone full retail price with new and existing customers
- $20 noSTRINGS Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
Telus
New
- Brought back the voice plan pricing on the Motorola Moto G Fast with Basic Easy Pay
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone Xs Max 512GB, LG K61 and LG Velvet 5G with EasyPay
- Dropped Full Retail Price on the Coolpad Snap and LG K20 (2019) with Prepaid – online only
- Increased pricing on the Google Pixel 5 with EasyPay
- Increased Full Retail Price on the LG K31 and ZTE Cymbal 2 with Prepaid
- Updated Offer: Promo $70 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 25GB for the price of 10GB (MB/SK)
Ongoing
- $100 bill credit on online Mobility orders ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- 3 months FREE of Google One storage and Youtube Premium with the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+ OR Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra redeemable via an e-voucher
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind plan and $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB and $75 $70 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 25GB for the price of 10GB (MB/SK)
- $60 Simple Share 5 Promo Plan (MB/SK)
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan with 21GB for the price of 10GB OR $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 30GB for the price of 10GB (QC)
- $60 Promo Simple Share plan with 8GB data (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (all regions)
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan + 100MB bonus data with Auto top-up (all regions)
- 500MB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 30 and 1GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 40 prepaid plans + 500MB bonus with Auto Top-up (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data + 500MB Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plan (all regions)
Videotron
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone SE (2020) 64GB and iPhone XR 128GB; Samsung Galaxy A51, A71 and S20 series with select 2-year contract plans
- Dropped Full Retail Price on the LG Velvet 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 128GB and Z Flip 5G
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro 256GB and iPhone 12 Pro Max; Samsung Galaxy A21 and Z Flip with select 2-year contract plans
Ongoing
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+ OR Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro + Galaxy Smart Tag on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra redeemable via an e-voucher
- Up to $135 savings ($100 bill credit + FREE Activation + FREE SIM) on new smartphone purchases with All-Inclusive plan for 24 months
- Promo on Basic 4 + 4GB bonus data when you bring your own phone – until February 2nd
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
Virgin Mobile
New
- Added the LG K32
- Dropped pricing on the Huawei P30, LG K61, LG Velvet 5G and Samsung Galaxy A71 with SweetPay
- Removed Basic Talk & Text plan pricing with Sweet Pay on the LG K61
- Updated Offer: $200 bill credit on LGK61 and K41s when you purchase online with Sweetpay – now also valid on the LG Velvet 5G and TCL 10 Pro
- Updated Offer: $145 bill credit ($45 waived connection fee + $100 bill credit) on new smartphone activations online with Sweet Pay (all regions) – now valid on all plans
- 2GB Data Bonus on select plans in-store or via call when you switch from Fido, Rogers or Chatr – until January 25th
Ongoing
- $50 bill credit on TCL 10LÂ when you purchase online with Sweetpay
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One with the Google Pixel 4a
- 2GB Bonus Data on $50+ plans (all regions except QC)
- $15/mo. on 15GB Data, Talk & Text plan in MB/SK compare to main regions
- Promo on $45 plan with 5GB Data, Talk & Text (QC only)
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28+ Prepaid plans OR 250MB on the $25 Prepaid Plan OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 Prepaid Plans with AutoPay option
- Minimum of $50 off a new device when you trade in your old one
