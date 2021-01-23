Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.1 arrives with bugfixes and new bugs [Update]

Update 01/23/2020 at 1:03pm: Well, that didn’t last long. CD Projekt Red’s latest patch for Cyberpunk 2077 apparently introduced a potentially game-breaking bug even as it solved several other issues with the game.
As reported by Kotaku, patch 1.1 addresses an issue in a mission called ‘Down on the Street’ that caused a character named Takemura not to call the player. While Takemura will now make the call, he reportedly won’t say anything to the player. Worse, reports indicate reloading an old save or creating a new one also doesn’t fix the problem.
That said, there is one odd workaround that involves trying to call another character, Judy, before Takemura calls you. Then, when Takemura calls, hang up and tackle a side job, wait 24 hours in-game and then accept another call from Takemura. The second call will have dialogue and will allow players to progress the mission.
Aside from that new bug, Kotaku reported that the rest of the 16.5GB patch helps a little, but generally, the game feels as buggy as before, at least on the Xbox Series X the publication tested it on.
After a rocky launch and several hotfixes,Â Cyberpunk 2077Â got its first major patch.
In a tweet on theÂ CyberpunkÂ Twitter account, developer CD Projekt Red (CDPR) announced patch 1.1 for PC, console and Stadia, which focuses on various stability improvements and bugfixes. Additionally, CDPR said the patch “lays the groundwork” for upcoming patches.
The tweet included a link to a website listing all the changes included in patch 1.1. It’s a long list, but some of the highlights include improved memory usage in multiple areas, crash fixes related to loading saved games, opening or closing the game and the ‘Point of No Return,’ a section in the game in which players begin the finale of the main story and are no longer able to complete side content.
On top of that, patch 1.1 fixes several issues with quests, the user interface and more. CDPR’s patch notes say that the update improves performance on the PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5 consoles, while Xbox One, One X and One S players should see improved memory usage in several areas of the game.
You can read the full patch list here.
Whether these changes will have a big enough impact onÂ Cyberpunk 2077Â to repair the damage of its rocky launch remains to be seen. The game arrived in a buggy state, especially on older consoles. CDPR released hotfixes to fix some of the worst issues. Eventually, Sony pulled CyberpunkÂ from the PlayStation Store, and retailers began offering refunds. CDPR itself eventually launched a refund program to help players who couldn’t return the game to the store they bought it from. Investors also filed a lawsuit against CDPR alleging the company misled them about the game’s issues.
The Verge notes that CDPR announced another major patch would follow this update. The developer called it a “larger, more significant update” and it will arrive in the coming weeks.
