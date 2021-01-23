Best Buyâ€™s latest discounts include games, smart TVs, and smart-home essentials

This weekâ€™s top discounts at Best Bay Canada include deals on games for every major platform, as well as steep savings on fitness gear and laptops for up to $350 off.
Check out some of the top deals below:
Gaming
Watch Dogs: Legion (PS5) for $49.99 (save $30)
Just Dance 2021 (Switch) for $29.99 (save $30)
NHL 21 (PS4) for $39.99 (save $40)
BioShock: The Collection (Switch) for $29.99 (save $30)
FIFA 21 (PS4) for $39.99 (save $40)
Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One) for $54.99 (save $25)
Madden NFL 21 (PS4) for $54.99 (save $25)
Dell G5 Gaming PC – Abyss Black for $1,599.99 (save $700)
LG UltraGear 27″ LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $379.99 (save $170)
Laptops and tablets
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″ Laptop for $499.99 (save $100)
ASUS VivoBook 15.6″ Laptop for $699.99 (save $50)
Lenovo Tab M7 7″ 16GB Android 9 Tablet for $79.99 (save $20)
ASUS C204EE 11.6″ Chromebook for $229.99 (save $80)
Smart home
Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) Smart Speaker w/ Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Bulbs (2 Pack) for $59.98 (save $40)
NetGear Orbi AC3000 Mesh Whole-Home Wi-Fi 5 System for $399.99 (save $100)
Tineco Pure One S12 PRO EX Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum for $649.99 (save $150)
Insignia Pressure Cooker – 8Qt for $89.99 (save $60)
Home theatre
Sony 85″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $2,299.99 (save $500)
Samsung 50″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV for $1,199.99 (save $200)
Sharp 55″ 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $429.99 (save $220)
Samsung HW-Q900T/ZC 406-Watt 7.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $999.99 (save $700)
Health and fitness
EZ-X Premium Percussion Massage Gun with 20 Speed Levels for $147.99 (save $302)
SuperFit 2.25HP Folding Treadmill with Built-in Bluetooth Speaker for $799.99 (save $800)
ProForm 500 SPX Exercise Bike for $549.99 (save $50)
Wireless headphones and speakers
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $249.99 (save $50)
JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $99.99 (save $30)
Storage and memory
WD Easystore 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $249.99 (save $100)
