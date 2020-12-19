Walmart Canada won’t refund Cyberpunk 2077, directs customers to contact CDPR

Walmart Canada is directing dissatisfied Cyberpunk 2077 customers to reach out to the game’s developer, CD Projekt Red (CDPR), directly if they want a refund.
In a tweet from its ‘Walmart Canada Gaming‘ account, the retailer explained that it doesn’t accept returns for opened software. In other words, if you bought the game only to play it and encounter some of the numerous bugs and technical issues, you can’t get your money back. These types of software return policies can be extremely frustrating, especially with games like Cyberpunk that are plagued with issues at launch.
If you did buy Cyberpunk from Walmart and want a refund after trying the game, you aren’t completely out of luck. CDPR recently issued a statement about returns, noting that it will refund every owner of a physical or digital copy of the game with valid proof of purchase and who wants a refund, and CDPR “will do this out of [its] own pocket if necessary.”
Regarding #Cyberpunk2077 Refunds:
CD Projekt Red has provided the below email to use to return/refund your purchase until 12/21.
helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com
Walmart doesn't accept opened software returns, please follow up with the publisher directly as per their message. pic.twitter.com/gWC0XQc3TJ
Essentially, the company asked customers to try to refund their game through the retailer where they purchased it first and, if there’s an issue, reach out to CDPR via the ‘helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com’ by December 21st. CDPR says it will provide anyone who contacts them with the next steps after the refund request submission window closes.
This comes after both Microsoft and Sony offered full refunds on Cyberpunk 2077 digital purchases through their respective stores — Sony even went so far as to delist the game on the PlayStation Store. Both companies chose to do this because of the widespread technical issues with the game, which weren’t prevalent on every system but appeared to impact last-gen consoles the most.
