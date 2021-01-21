PREVIOUS
Netflix’s Blood of Zeus crosses over into Ubisoft Quebec’s Immortals Fenyx Rising

Double the Greek mythology

Jan 21, 2021

9:07 PM EST

Ubisoft and Netflix have partnered on a crossover event between Immortals: Fenyx Rising and Blood of Zeus.

Between January 21st and 28th, those who play the Ubisoft Quebec-developed game can take part in a new quest called “A Tribute to Family” that’s inspired by Netflix’s Blood of Zeus anime series. In the quest, you’ll face off against two otherwordly creatures: Chimera and Cerberus.

“Tribute to Family” will become available after completing “Gods and Monsters” and will reward you with an Eagle pendant and Blood of Zeus-inspired customization options once the quest is cleared.

Additionally, you’ll be able to purchase a new weapon pack containing Blood of Zeus-themed skins for Fenyx’s sword, axe and bow and a character pack featuring skins for armour, helmet, wings, mount and your bird companion Phosphor.

Released on Netflix last October, Blood of Zeus follows Heron, a demigod son of Zeus, as he tries to save the world from a demonic army. In December, Netflix renewed the series for a second season.

Immortals, meanwhile, released in December and was a new property from Ubisoft. In the open-world action-adventure game, players assume the role of Fenyx, a winged demigod, as they save the Greek gods from the deadly Titan Typhon.

For more on Immortals, check out our review.

Source: Ubisoft

