During Samsung’s recent Unpacked event, the company revealed the Galaxy Buds Pro, its latest wireless earbuds.
Designed to be a high-end alternative to the Galaxy Buds+ and to be sold alongside the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live, the Galaxy Buds Pro include active-noise cancelling and several other high-end features.
The Buds Pro look very similar to Samsung’s Buds+ and feature a familiar in-ear design and glossy exterior that’s very reminiscent of the Galaxy Buds+.
The Galaxy Buds Pro also feature five hours of battery life with active noise-cancelling turned on, an 11mm woofer, a 6.5mm tweeter, three microphones and IPX7 water resistance.
It’s worth noting that unlike most earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro’s active noise-cancelling can be adjusted between ‘High’ and ‘Low.’ Further, when set to ambient mode, users can change the amount of sound that’s passed through the earbuds. Another functionality includes the ability to have ambient audio turn on automatically when someone speaks, even with active noise-cancelling turned on.
In several ways, the Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung’s answer to Apple’s AirPods Pro. Spec-wise, the earbuds are very similar, with the Buds Pro actually offering more features and customizable audio controls for a lower price tag. That said, it’s unclear if Samsung’s first high-end earbuds will be capable of matching the AirPods Pro’s sound quality.
The Galaxy Buds Pro release on January 14th for $264.99 in ‘Phantom Silver,’ ‘Phantom Violet’ and ‘Phantom Black’ colours. MobileSyrup will have more on the Buds Pro in the coming days.
During Samsung’s Unpacked event, the company also revealed the Galaxy S21, S21+ and high-end S21 Ultra.
Image credit: Samsung
