Epic Games offering Stars Wars Battlefront II for free this week

This is the complete Celebration Edition with all DLCs and updates

Jan 15, 2021

7:07 AM EST

Star Wars Battlefront II

The Epic Games Store is giving away Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition for free until January 21st.

From January 21st to the 28th, Galactic Civilizations III will be free.

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition offers the base Battlefront II alongside every update, DLC, and customization option since the game launched.

Battlefront II is an action shooter that launched on November 17th, 2017 and offers the ability to go such Star Wars-themed locations as Kamino, Naboo, Endor, Jakku, Starkiller Base, Jabba’s Palace, and more.

Additionally, you can play as heroes and villains like as Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Finn, Kylo Ren, Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader, Boba Fett and many more.

Check it out on Epic’s website here.

Image credit: Electronic Arts

