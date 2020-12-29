PREVIOUS|
More Samsung Galaxy S21+ hands-on pictures surface

Samsung will reportedly launch the handset on January 14th

New leaked images of Samsung’s Galaxy S21+ have given us yet another detailed look at the still unannounced handset.

The pictures shared by new leaker Mauri QHD show three live images of the smartphone. The photos feature nothing we haven’t seen before, however.

That said, the images do further showcase the large camera bump and very thin bezels surrounding the handset. This is the ‘Phantom Violet’ colour with bronze bezels and camera bump.

Samsung’s S21 series is rumoured to launch on February 14th. You can find more about the smartphones’ reported specs, here.

