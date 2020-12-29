There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $20 off any phone with $50 or $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
- Double data bonus on the $35 and $45 Smartphone Plan for new activations only
- $25 Account Bonus with the purchase of $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
Bell
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with SmartPay and/or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Updated: Promo on Unlimited 21GB for $65 for new activations and upgrades only (QC) – was 15GB
- Updated: $50 Promo plan now includes 10GB data (QC) – was 8GB
- Updated Holiday Offer: $100 bill credit now also applicable to BYOP activations on eligible 2-year plans – was only available to new phone activations or upgrades
- Holiday Offer: $150 credit on Airpods/Galaxy Buds+ or any other accessory with new activation or upgrade to any Apple iPhone 12 series or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 device on an eligible 2 year plan with SmartPay
Ongoing
- $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan or Unlimited Data Plan (all regions)
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and 100GB Google One Storage with the Google Pixel 4a
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Stadia Pro, Google Play Pass and 100 GB Google One storage with the Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- 6 months of Crave subscription included for new phone activation or upgrade with Bell SmartPay on the 10GB+ Connect Everything and 20GB+ Unlimited Plans (except Promo Unlimited 20)
- Promo on Unlimited 20GB for $75 for new activations only (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 30GB + 6 months of Crave for $85 for new activations only (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 15GB for $65 for new activations and upgrades only (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo on Unlimited 25GB + 6 months of Crave for $75/mo with new activations only (MB/SK)
- Promo on Unlimited 30GB + 6 months of Crave for $75/mo with new activations only (QC)
- $50 Promo plan with 10GB 8GB data OR $55 Promo plan with 15GB data (QC)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Holiday Offer: $100 bill credit with any smartphone purchase on an eligible 2-year plan for new activations or upgrades ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase
- $5/mo. off for 6 months on $35+ Prepaid Voice and Data plans for new activations
- 100MB bonus data on $15 and $25 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance top-up
- 5GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid voice and data plan OR 4GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
Ongoing
- Flash Sale: FREE 1 month fee via credit with new activations on all plans
- Flash Sale: 2GB bonus data per month for 3 months with new activations on Data, Talk & Text plans – extended limited time offer
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
Ongoing
- 50 credit offer each when referring someone (normally $25 each)
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 9GB of ‘Worry Free’ data for $50/month
Fido
New
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with the Fido Payment Program
Ongoing
- Holiday Offer: 1GB Data, Talk & Text plan for $35/mo with Fido Payment Program, No term and BYO
- Holiday Offer: $10/mo off for 10 months on $45+ Data, Talk, and Text plans with BYO and No term pricing (all regions)
- 3GB bonus data on the $45 plan (all regions except QC)
- Holiday Offer: Double Data promo on $50+ plans with new activations and upgrades on Fido Payment Program (all regions except QC)
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- 1GB data bonus on the $40 Data, Talk, and Text plan OR 4GB data bonus on the $50 Data, Talk, and Text plan OR 5GB data bonus on the $55 Data, Talk, and Text plan (QC)
- Holiday Offer: $145 bill credit with new phone activations or upgrades on Data, Talk and Text plans with the Fido Payment Program on select phones only ($45 waived connection fee + $100 bill credit – online only)
- $50 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate (normally $25)
Freedom Mobile
New
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 12 64GB and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with select MyTab
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone SE (2020) 64GB and Samsung Galaxy A51 with select MyTab
- Holiday Offer: $10/mo credit for 24 months on the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and Samsung Galaxy S20 series activations on $55+ Postpaid plans with a 2-year agreement
- Updated Holiday Offer: $240 Service Credit in-store ($10/mo credit for 12 24 months) with BYO activations on $55+ Postpaid plans
Ongoing
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except iPhone 12 series)
- 5GB Bonus data on the $35 Freedom plan (in-store)
- 10GB Bonus data on $40+ Freedom Plans, Big Gig Unlimited plans and Canada-US plans (in-store)
- $55 Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 20GB Prime promo plan (in-store)
- Additional lines for $15/mo. with 1GB LTE data, 1000 minutes and unlimited text (in-store)
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- Prepaid Freedom Talk + Text – 12 Month plan dropped to $99/year
- $10/mo. off the $29 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan
Koodo Mobile
New
- Updated: Bonus Galaxy Buds+ on Samsung Galaxy A51, A71 and S20 FE – was a Bonus JBL Tune 125 TWS headset
Ongoing
- Bonus JBL Tune 125 TWS headset with select Android smartphones on the Tab
- Bonus LG Tone Free earbuds with the LG Velvet 5G on the Tab
- $25 promo plan with Unlimited Minutes and Messaging + PPU data – valid on BYO and Tab Basic only (all regions)
- Double data bonus on all $45+ Talk, Text & Data plans (all regions except QC)
- $35 promo plan with unlimited Talk & Text + 1GB data with BYO or Basic Tab (all regions except QC)
- $45 promo plan with unlimited Talk & Text + 5GB data with BYO or all Tabs (QC)
- 1GB data bonus on the $40 plan OR 4GB data bonus on the $50 plan OR 5GB bonus data on the $55 plans (QC only)
- Holiday Offer: $145 bill credit with new phone activations on select Talk, Text and Data plans ($45 waived connection fee + $100 bill credits via $10 credits for 10 months – online only)
- 1GB bonus data for 6 months when activating on $30+ Prepaid plans using a promo code
- Bonus 500 MB data per month when signing up for Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans OR bonus 250MB on the $25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- $25 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
New
- Updated Flash Sale: Up to 6GB bonus data with new activation on $25+ $35+ plans to be applied as 2GB/mo bonus data for 3 months
Ongoing
- Flash Sale: One month of free service when you sign up for a phone plan
- 50% off SIM card offer when purchasing online
- $35 Promo Unlimited Canada-Wide Calling Plan with 1GB + 1GB Bonus + extra 500MB with AutoPay
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans ($22+ plans for QC) or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend (via $5 bonus credit each month for 5 months)
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 100 Canada-wide Bonus mins per month for 6 months on the $15 plan
- 2GB Bonus data per month for 6 months on the $25 to $50 plans
- 20,000 PC Optimum points with new PC Mobile SIM card activation
- Auto Allowance Bonus of 100MB on $15 plan, 250MB on $25 plan or 500MB on $30+ prepaid plans
Shaw Mobile
Ongoing
- Promo on Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet and Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan and $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan or $60 off on the Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- Updated Holiday Offer: 1 month FREE service when you activate on ANY plans online (all regions) – was flash sale with 2nd month free
- Holiday Offer: 5GB one-time data bonus on $23+ plans activation (all regions)
- Holiday Offer: FREE 2GB data add-on + FREE 500mins international calling add-on for the month of December for new and existing customers + Amazon Gift cards giveaways (all regions)
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (main regions + MB/SK)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward (AutoPay required in QC)
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
- FREE SIM card when buying Certified Pre-Owned phones
Rogers
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with Financing and Financing with Upfront Edge
- Holiday Offer: Bonus AirPods with the iPhone 12 series on a financing and Rogers Infinite plan
Ongoing
- Holiday Offer: $100 bill credit ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit) on any new phone purchase with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Holiday Offer: FREE Galaxy Buds+ on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series and Note20 series with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan
- One year FREE of Apple TV+ when buying an Apple iPhone from the 11 series, 12 series and iPhone SE
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- 3 months FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
- Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB for $75/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 30GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $85/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $65/mo. (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $75/mo. (MB/SK)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 21GB for $65/mo. OR 30GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $75/mo. (QC)
- $40, $50 and $55 Promo Plan with 4GB, 10GB and 15GB non-shareable data (QC)
- 6 months of Apple Music on the 20GB+ Infinite Plans
- $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $10/mo. off on 50GB or 100GB Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
SaskTel
Ongoing
- Free data until January 11 on any Postpaid wireless plans or noSTRINGS Prepaid plans with data
- $200 bonus credit with new device purchase on a 2-yr Voice & Data plans + $10/mo. off for
12 months with new activations/device upgrades on 2-yr Voice & Data plans
- $200 savings with any device trade-in (min. $1 trade-in value) and purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra 5G or S20 FE 5G
- $20/mo off for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel or buy a phone full retail price and sign up to a voice and data plan
- $20 noSTRINGS Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
Telus
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR 64GB, Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a (5G), Motorola razr and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB with EasyPay and/or Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
- Dropped Full Retail Price on the ZTE Blade A3L with Prepaid
- Holiday Online Offer: Bonus Moto 360 Smartwatch on the Motorola razr with 2-year term
- Holiday Online Offer: Bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds+ on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with 2-year term
- Holiday Online Offer: Bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G with 2-year term
- Holiday Online Offer: Bonus Apple AirPods 2 with the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini with 2-year term
Ongoing
- Holiday Online Offer: Bonus LG TONE Free earbuds on the LG Velvet 5G with 2-year term
- Holiday Offer: Additional $120 savings ($5/mo for 24 months) on line 2+ with Telus Family Discount
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan with 21GB for the price of 10GB (QC)
- Promo on Non-share plans with 10GB non-shareable data for $50/mo and with 15GB non-shareable data for $55/mo (QC)
- 3 months FREE of Google One storage and Youtube Premium with the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind plan and $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB and $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 25GB for the price of 10GB (MB/SK)
- $60 Simple Share 5 Promo Plan (MB/SK)
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan with 15GB21GB for the price of 10GB OR $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 30GB for the price of 10GB (QC)
- $60 Promo Simple Share plan with 8GB data (QC)
- $50 and $55 Promo plan with 8GB10GB and 15GB non-shareable data (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- Holiday Offer: $100 bill credit on online Mobility orders ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- Up to $990 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (select regions)
- $5 credit for 6 months with new activations on $30+ Prepaid plans
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan + 100MB bonus data with Auto top-up (all regions)
- 500MB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 30 and 1GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 40 prepaid plans + 500MB bonus with Auto Top-up (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data + 500MB Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plan (all regions)
Videotron
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 64GB, iPhone 12 64GB, iPhone 12 mini 64GB, iPhone SE (2020) 64GB and iPhone XR 64GB, Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5, Motorola Moto G Power, Samsung Galaxy A21, A51, A71 and S10 128GB with select 2-year contract plans
- Holiday Offer: $100 bill credit + FREE Activation on new smartphone purchases with All-Inclusive plan for 24 months
Ongoing
- Customers who BYO phone get 1 month of service FREE on All-Inclusive plans and on 4GB & 8GB Basic plans
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- $25 waived activation fee via customer service
Virgin Mobile
New
- Dropped upfront pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with SweetPay
- Holiday Online Offer: $10/mo off for 10 months on new activations for $45+ Data, Talk, and Text plans with BYO and No term pricing (all regions)
- Updated Holiday Offer: $145 bill credit ($45 waived connection fee + $100 bill credit) on new smartphone activations or upgrades online or BYO with Sweet Pay for $45+ Data, Talk, and Text plans (all regions)
Ongoing
- Holiday Offer: Double Data promo on the $45+ plans with new activations and upgrades (all regions except QC)
- Holiday Offer: Promo on $25/mo PPU Data plan with Unlimited Talk & Text for new activations or upgrades – available on BYO and select devices only (all regions)
- Holiday Offer: Promo on $35 Data, Talk & Text plan with 1GB Data for new activations or upgrades – available on select devices only and not available on BYO (all regions)
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One with the Google Pixel 4a
- 1GB data bonus on the $40 plan OR 4GB data bonus on the $50 plan OR 5GB data bonus on the $55 plan (QC only)
- $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 1GB Bonus Data for 6 months on $30+ Prepaid plans
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28+ Prepaid plans OR 250MB on the $25 Prepaid Plan OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 Prepaid Plans with AutoPay option
