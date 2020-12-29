PREVIOUS|
LG Stylo 7 5G leaked renders reveal average-looking design

Dec 29, 2020

9:59 AM EST

A new smartphone leak has hit the internet, and surprisingly, this one has nothing to do with Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S21 series.

According to Steve Hemmerstoffer, LG will launch two successors to the LG Stylo 6. The main difference between the pair of smartphones is their network support, with one only offering 4G/LTE connectivity and the other being 5G capable.

The LG Stylo 7 5G features a pretty standard 2019 design with a 6.8-inch flat display with a centred hole-punch selfie camera and rather thick bezels. The Stylo 7 5G measures in at 170.4 x 77.2 x 8.8mm (10mm with the rear camera bump). Additionally, it sports a triple-rear camera system vertically aligned with less than a 2mm thick bump.

Compared to being on the back like the Stylo’s predecessor, the fingerprint scanner is now on the side. Furthermore, the leaked Stylo offers a 3.5mmm headphone jack and an integrated stylus and much like what’s available on Samsung’s Galaxy Note series handsets.

This device will reportedly launch soon.

Image Credit: @OnLeaks (Voice)

Source: Steve Hemmerstoffer

