Samsung Galaxy S21 series spec leak reveals mostly same specs as S20

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series is rumoured to launch in a few weeks, so it comes as no surprise that we’re seeing massive specification leaks about the upcoming handsets. This leak comes from well-known leaker Roland Quandt via German publication WinFuture.
So here’s an S21 and S21+ spec leak.
Samsung #GalaxyS21 and Galaxy S21 Plus: Here's EVERYTHING. Like all of it, including full camera details and a zillion of hi-res official marketing pics. https://t.co/kN8RIzEYjL
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 25, 2020
Samsung Galaxy S21
- Snapdragon 888 chipset (Canada/U.S.)
- 8GB of RAM
- 6.2-inch FullHD+, Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Always-On display with Gorilla Glass Victus, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits of brightness 421ppi pixel density
- 12-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture, 26mm, 79-degree field of view, OIS) + 64-megapixel telephoto (f/2.0 aperture 76-degree field of view, OIS, 3x hybrid zoom, auto-focus) + 12-megapixel ultrawide (f/2.2 aperture, 120-degree field of view)
- 10-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture, 80-degree field of view)
- 8K video recording at 30fps, 4K video recording at 30/60fps, etc.
- 128GB/256GB of storage
- 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, NFC,
- 4,000mAh with 25W charging, Qi Wireless, and reverse charging,
- IP68 rated, Wireless PowerShare, e-SIM, Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner
- Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Pink, Phantom Purple
- 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm
- 171 grams
Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Snapdragon 888 chipset (Canada/U.S.)
- 8GB of RAM
- 6.7-inch FullHD+, Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Always-On display with Gorilla Glass Victus, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits of brightness 398ppi pixel density
- 12-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture, 26mm, 79-degree field of view, OIS) + 64-megapixel telephoto (f/2.0 aperture 76-degree field of view, OIS, 3x hybrid zoom, auto-focus) + 12-megapixel ultrawide (f/2.2 aperture, 120-degree field of view)
- 10-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture, 80-degree field of view)
- 8K video recording at 30fps, 4K video recording at 30/60fps, etc.
- 128GB/256GB of storage
- 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, NFC,
- 4,800mAh battery with 25W charging, Qi Wireless charging and reverse charging
- IP68 rated, Wireless PowerShare, e-SIM, Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner
- Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, Phantom Purple
- 161.4 x 75.6 x 7.8mm
- 202g
Largely, these seem to be similar specs to the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+. These handsets now also sport a flat display, with higher nits of brightness. However, previous models offered a higher resolution of pixels. Furthermore, it seems that the S21 series only offers up to 8GB of RAM, compared to the S20 series that had up to 12GB of RAM. However, with a 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution, it makes sense that the handset would be able to switch from 60Hz to 120Hz automatically depending on the app being used.
It’s also worth noting that the S21 is rumoured to have a plastic rear and the S21+ will sport a glass back, possibly akin to the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.
The handsets will also sport Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android. Further, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will cost €849 ($1,342 CAD) in Germany, and the S21+ will reportedly cost €1049 ($1,658 CAD).
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Snapdragon 888 chipset (Canada/U.S.)
- 12GB of RAM
- 6.8-inch WQHD+, Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Always-On display with Gorilla Glass 7, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits of brightness 515ppi pixel density
- 128GB/256GB/512GB of storage
- 108-megapixel (wide-angle lens, f/1.8, 79-degree field of view, OIS) + 12-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle lens, f/2.2, 120-degree, autofocus) + 10-megapixel (telephoto f/2.4, 35-degree field of view, OIS), 10-megapixel (telephoto f/4.9 10-degree field of view, 3x & 10x hybrid optical zoom)
- 40-megapixel (f/2.2, 80-degree field of view)
- 8K video recording at 30fps, 4K video recording at 30/60fps, etc.
- IP68 rated, Wireless PowerShare, e-SIM, Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner
- 5,000mAh battery, fast charging, Qi charging,
- Phantom Silver, Phantom Black
- 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm
- 228g
Other than the camera setup, it seems like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is also quite similar to its predecessor. With a secondary telephoto camera, the S21 zoom capability should be more than just a gimmick like the S20 Ultra’s.
It’s worth noting that these are only rumoured specs and until Samsung’s next Unpacked event, none of these are confirmed. The South Korean tech giant is rumoured to unveil the S21 series on January 14th.
Source: Winfuture
Image Credit: Winfuture + Roland Quandt
