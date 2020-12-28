Bell, Rogers and Telus offering free AirPods with iPhone 12 purchases

Following Rogers’ deal from the 24th, all the big carriers in Canada are offering free AirPods with the purchase of a new iPhone 12.
Each carrier is a little different, but for the most part, each deal nets the buyer a free pair of Apple AirPod earbuds.
Bell’s deal
The big blue carrier is a little different from the crowd with this deal. Instead of actually bundling in AirPods with the purchase, it’s giving customers a $150 bill credit on their third bill. That means you can choose from a selection of accessories when you check out and get one for free.
This allows you to choose from more options, including the higher-end AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, wireless chargers, Galaxy Buds, fast-chargers and more.
Bell also offers six-months of its Streaming service Crave as a free promo and a separate $100 bill credit with this deal.
Overall this is a decent deal since the carrier’s basic 20GB unlimited plan is still priced competitively at $75 per month.
You can learn more about the deal on Bell’s website.
Telus’ deal
The oddity in Telus’ free AirPod deal is that it only applies to the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini. That said, if you’re looking for one of those two phones, then this is a decent bet. It should be noted that the Telus deal only includes the basic AirPods with the non-wireless charging case.
Telus says that this deal can’t be combined with any bundles or deals on the site. On the plus side, the headphones will ship with your device, so you should get them around the same time as your phone.
The deal ends on December 30th at 11:59pm ET.
Much like Bell, Telus still offers a $75 20Gb unlimited plan. You can find out more about the deal here.
Rogers’ deal
MobileSyrup reported on the Rogers deal on 24th, so you can find out the full breakdown of it here. That said, the carrier is offering free AirPods with the non-wirelessly charging case like Telus, and it also has a data plan for $75 with 20GB of unlimited data.
You can see the deal on Rogers website.
