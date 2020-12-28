PC part deals to spend your holiday gift cards on

Between Canada Computers, Newegg and Amazon there are a lot of PC part deals out now, ranging from storage, to cases and RAM.
No matter what you’re looking for it’s likely that one of these three retailers has what you’re looking for.
Newegg
- Western Digital WD Blue 1TB M.2 hard drive — $119 (save $35)
- G.Skill Ripjaws V Series 16GB DDR4 28800 RAM — $99 (save $14)
- Westinghouse 34-inch 3440x1440p monitor — $449 (save $150)
- Logitech lightspeed wireless gaming mouse — $129 (save $70)
- LG 27-inch UK500 4K UHD monitor — $329 (save $70)
- ASUS ROG B550 Motherboard — $199 (save $50)
- Noctua NF-A14 140mm fan — $39 (save $20)
Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X — $487 (save $32)
- Artic MX-4 thermal compound — $8.29 (save $2)
- Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo CPU cooler — $35 (save $10)
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB — $109 (save $50)
- Deepcool 3 x 120mm RGB case fans — $33 (save $10)
Canada Computers
- Gigabyte B450 Aorus Pro Wi-Fi — $149 (save $20)
- ASRock B550 Phantom — $159 (save $20)
- Intel Core i7 97ooK — $399 (save $100)
- Intel i5 10400 — $234 (save $15)
- Gigabyte AORUS Liquid cooler — $179 (save $100)
