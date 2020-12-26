Vidéotron launches its Boxing Day deals on phones and plans

Quebecor’s Vidéotron has officially launched its Boxing Day deals on devices and phone plans.
Here’s an overview of some of the offers you can get:
- Google Pixel 4a included with an 8GB Basic plan + 10GB per year at 60$/month
- iPhone 11 64 GB included with an All-inclusive 12GB plan + 100GB per year at 75$/month
- iPhone 12 mini 64 GB included with an All-inclusive 13GB plan + 100GB per year at 85$/month
- iPhone 12 64GB included with an All-inclusive 14GB plan + 100GB per year at 95$/month
- iPhone SE 64GB included with an 8GB Basic plan + 10GB per year at 60$/month
- iPhone XR 64 GB included with an All-inclusive 12GB plan + 100GB per year at 75$/month
- Samsung Galaxy A51 included with an 8GB Basic plan + 10GB per year at 60$/month
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB included with an All-inclusive 13GB plan + 100GB per year at 85$/month
- Bonus 2GB for 24 months on the 2GB basic plan, now starting at 4GB per month + 10 GB per year for 40$/month
- Bonus 4GB for 24 months on the 4GB basic plan, now starting at 8GB per month + 10 GB per year for 50$/month
Videotron notes that since stores can only offer essential services, customers who wish to take advantage of these offers can reach the carrier at its number dedicated to Boxing Day offers at 1-877-380-9584.
Comments