News

The biggest Boxing Day electronics deals on Amazon Canada right now

Dec 26, 2020

9:21 AM EST

Amazon

Most big retailers have been teasing Boxing Day deals for nearly a week. But now that the big day is here, we have full access to everything on sale at Amazon Canada for Boxing Day 2020.

So if you’re sitting on a goldmine of Amazon gift cards from yesterday’s festivities, now’s the time to do prepare for some serious un-boxing. Check out the tech discounts below.

Save up to 40% on monitors from Samsung
Save up to 43% on digital storage from SanDisk and Seagate
Save up to 27% on laptops from Acer, Asus, and LG
Save up to 44% on Razer gaming peripherals
Save up to 31% on JBL wireless speakers and headphones
Save up to 30% off on Eufy security cameras and Nebula projectors
Save up to 35% off on Soundcore headphones and speakers
Save up to 36% off on Anker charging accessories
Save up to 30% on CyberPower surge protectors
Save up to 35% on networking products
Save up to 20% on Bose wireless speakers and headphones
Save up to 18% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones
Save up to 24% on Sony wireless headphones and earbuds
Save up to 20% on Tile Bluetooth trackers
Save up to 30% on home security cameras
Save up to 30% on Samsung drives
Save up to 33% on Ring video doorbells

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: Amazon Canada

